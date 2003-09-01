Download sample resume of system administrator in Word (*.doc)

Образец резюме системного администратора на английском.

MARK MESSIER

12345 Street Name Ave., Boston, MA, 11111 phone: (888) 999-999-999 еmail: eee@rrr.com



SENIOR SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR

SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS

Dedicated network system administrator with comprehensive data and telecommunications experience. Expertise in data network security analysis and wireless security. Technically savvy. Adept at solving networking, electronics and computer technology problems. Effective at training technicians and laypersons.

SERTIFICATIONS

Certified Wireless Network administrator, 2005

Cisco Certified Network Professional, 2003

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer, 2001

Microsoft Certified Systems Professional NT Plus Internet, 2000

Cisco Certified Network Associate, 1998

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Saved company thousands of dollars in annual renewal fees by implementing Public Key Infrastructure for internal use Aided in configuration and implementation of secure wireless solution that utilizes digital certificates to assist special department to utilize mobility.

Configured and tested Cisco intrusion detection system configure and ENES department data and backup servers Configured and implemented Science Fair web server

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

Boston Works Technology 09/2005 - Present

Network systems administrator “C” level

Network systems administrator “B” level



UBS Boston’s MA 09/2003 – 08/2005

Network systems administrator “A” level

Download sample resume of system administrator in Word (*.doc)

« All samples resume | Next sample »