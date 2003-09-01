Download sample resume of system administrator in Word (*.doc)
Образец резюме системного администратора на английском.
MARK MESSIER
12345 Street Name Ave., Boston, MA, 11111 phone: (888) 999-999-999 еmail: eee@rrr.com
SENIOR SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR
SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS
Dedicated network system administrator with comprehensive data and telecommunications experience. Expertise in data network security analysis and wireless security. Technically savvy. Adept at solving networking, electronics and computer technology problems. Effective at training technicians and laypersons.
SERTIFICATIONS
Certified Wireless Network administrator, 2005
Cisco Certified Network Professional, 2003
Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer, 2001
Microsoft Certified Systems Professional NT Plus Internet, 2000
Cisco Certified Network Associate, 1998
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Saved company thousands of dollars in annual renewal fees by implementing Public Key Infrastructure for internal use Aided in configuration and implementation of secure wireless solution that utilizes digital certificates to assist special department to utilize mobility.
Configured and tested Cisco intrusion detection system configure and ENES department data and backup servers Configured and implemented Science Fair web server
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
Boston Works Technology 09/2005 - Present
Network systems administrator “C” level
Network systems administrator “B” level
UBS Boston’s MA 09/2003 – 08/2005
Network systems administrator “A” level
